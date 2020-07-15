Dear Here's the Scoop Reader,

Welcome to AirdrieTODAY.ca

Wondering how you got here? Here's a little explanation:

City View Welcomes New Family Members

by Cameron Christianson - Published July 15, 2020

You may have read this in last weeks final issue of Here’s the Scoop that was delivered to your door or from the word on the street but the Advanced Distribution office is joining the Airdrie City View office.

Great West Newspapers as of July 1st has acquired the distribution and commercial printing business from Airdrie residents Al and Lois Jones. We will be combining the offices and staff into the Airdrie City View bay at #403-2903 Kingsview Blvd over the next coming days.

As well we are moving over the advertising from Here’s the Scoop to the pages of the City View.

We are also going to incorporate some of the lighter side of the news that was in the Scoop to the City View pages so that readers of both publications will have a chance to read their favorite parts of the paper. Please give us a couple of weeks to get through the transformation and to get the paper looking like we want it to.

Al and Lois Jones have been pillars of the community for many years and we are happy to welcome them to the City View staff to continue to serve their customers and residents of Airdrie. Along with them a couple of familiar faces from their office are joining us. Phyllis McCallum-Hunter will be taking care of the carriers and flyer distribution and Brent Lovstad will be here to help you with any of your commercial printing needs.

The to offices both felt it was time to join the two companies and be able to offer the readers of Airdrie one stronger product with elements from each publication. Now the Airdrie City View office can offer you everything that you need for your marketing of your business. We have the advertising, the flyer delivery, the digital marketing programs and now the commercial printing division.

I have worked with Al and Lois and their staff since the start of both of our companies almost 20 years ago and now we are all excited to combine the two offices together and work together to create an even better product that will be delivered to your door weekly.

We have also changed the way your paper will be delivered each week. No longer will the papers and flyers be delivered inside a plastic bag but they will be bound with an elastic. This is a greener option for the City and we knew at some point soon enough the single use bags would be banned from use and we felt this was a good a time as any to make the change.

Please allow us and our carriers time to get used to a new system of delivering your paper to your doors. We will do our best to drop the paper either in your mailbox if you have one or close to the door to protect it from the elements.

We are hoping to have everything in our office running as smoothly as we can over the next few weeks and to have our doors open regularly for you to come and visit one of our staff. In the meantime, you can always call our office and talk with one of us and we can come and see you at your place of business.

Thank you for working with us through this transition and we look forward to working with you for years to come and delivering you an even better product.

