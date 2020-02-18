Navneet Dhaliwal to captain Canada at ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League A

TORONTO — Navneet Dhaliwal will captain Canada in the 2020 ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League A tournament.

The competition, part of the qualification process for the 2023 World Cup, runs March 14-27 in Malaysia. Canada will play 50-over matches against Denmark, Qatar, Singapore, Vanuatu and host Malaysia.

Dhaliwal, an opening batsman, has averaged 39.5 runs in 30 50-over matches in Canadian colours with two centuries and five half-centuries. Nitish Kumar, Abrash Khan, Ravinderpal Singh, Harsh Thaker, Varun Sehdev and Srimantha Wijeyeratne, will offer batting support to Dhaliwal.

The bowling attack will come from Saad Bin Zafar, Nikhil Dutta, Salman Nazar and Shahid Ahmedzai with help from Nitish Kumar and Dhaliwal as well as seamers Romesh Eranga and Faizal Jamkhandi.

The wicket-keeping duties will be shared by Srimantha Wijeyeratne and Armaan Kapoor.

South African Amarinder Bhinder will coach the Canadians.

Canada

Navneet Dhaliwal (capt.), Shahid Ahmedzai, Nikhil Dutta, Romesh Eranga, Faizal Jamkhandi, Armaan Kapoor, Abraash Khan, Nitish Kumar, Salman Nazar, Varun Sehdev, Ravinderpal Singh, Harsh Thaker, Srimantha Wijeyeratne, Saad Bin Zafar.

Head Coach: Amarinder Bhinder.

Manager: Carlos Ragoonath.

Assisatnt Coaches: Surendra Seeraj, Daulat Khan.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2020.

The Canadian Press