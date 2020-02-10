Canadian bowler Akhil Kumar honoured in U-19 Cricket World Cup all-star team

POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa — Canadian bowler Akhil Kumar has been honoured for his performance at the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup.

The 18-year-old from Toronto was named 12th man in the team of the tournament. Kumar took 16 wickets at an average of 15.37, finishing with figures of six wickets at the expense of 46 runs in Canada's Plate playoff victory over Japan.

The Canadians finished 13th in the 16-country tournament won by Bangladesh.

The all-star team featured three players from Bangladesh and runner-up India, two from Afghanistan and the West Indies and one from Sri Lanka.

The all-stars were selected by a five-person panel with four from the media and one from the International Cricket Council.

ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Team of the Tournament (in batting order):

Yashasvi Jaiswal, India

Ibrahim Zadran, Afghanistan

Ravindu Rasantha, Sri Lanka

Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Bangladesh

Shahadat Hossain, Bangladesh

Nyeem Young, West Indies

Akbar Ali, Bangladesh (wicket-keeper, capt.)

Shafiqullah Ghafari, Afghanistan

Ravi Bishnoi, India

Kartik Tyagi, India

Jayden Seales, West Indies

12th man: Akhil Kumar, Canada

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2020.

